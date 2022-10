The NL East champion Atlanta Braves will close out the 2022 regular season Wednesday afternoon against the Miami Marlins. Jackson Stephens will start a bullpen game for the Braves while Miami will go with right-hander Elieser Hernandez

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

PREVIEW | LINEUPS

Pregame Reading