Dansby Swanson, Matt Olson in the lineup for Wednesday’s season finale

A day after clinching the NL East division for the fifth-straight season, Brian Snitker will give several of his regulars the day off in the season finale against the Miami Marlins. Ronald Acuña Jr, Austin Riley, Travis d’Arnaud and Michael Harris will all sit Wednesday.

Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson are in the lineup and will have played in all 162 games this season. Swanson appeared in 160 last season and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him give way to Vaughn Grissom in the early going. Olson had his consecutive starts streak snapped during the last road trip, but came in as a defensive replacement late in that game.

Guillermo Heredia gets a rare start in centerfield. Heredia has appeared in 73 games this season as mostly a defensive replacement and has just 77 plate appearances this season.

For the Marlins, catcher Jacob Stallings will serve as player/manager in Wednesday’s series finale. His lineup includes just one player, Jon Berti who will lead off and play shortstop, who is older than 26.

#Marlins lineup for the final game of the season, as submitted by player manager Jacob Stallings. Jon Berti leading off and playing shortstop. The kids round out the rest of the lineup. pic.twitter.com/BokAmMOOOQ — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) October 5, 2022

First pitch Wednesday is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.