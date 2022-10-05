 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB sets start times for Wild Card series

The 2022 postseason will get underway Friday

By Kris Willis
/ new
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced the full schedule for this weekend’s Wild Card Series which will get underway Friday, October 7. All of these series will be best-of-three with the higher seed hosting all three games. The Wild Card series will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN’s family of networks.

Braves fans will pay particular attention to the outcome of the series between the Phillies and the Cardinals in St. Louis. Atlanta will host the winner at Truist Park starting Tuesday, October 11. The No. 1 seed Los Angeles Dodgers will host the winner of the Padres/Mets matchup.

Over in the American League, the winner of the series between the Mariners and the Blue Jays will advance to face the top seeded Houston Astros in the Division Series. The Rays and Guardians will meet with the winner advancing to face the No. 2 seed Yankees.

All of the Division Series games will be a best-of-five format.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power