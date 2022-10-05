October 5: Marlins 12, Braves 9

The Atlanta Braves wrapped up the 2022 regular season Wednesday evening with a 12-9 loss to the Miami Marlins. Atlanta made things interesting in the ninth by loading the bases, but Dylan Floro struck out Vaughn Grissom to end the game. Atlanta finishes the season with a 101-61 record and a fifth-straight NL East title.

Wednesday Notables

Home Runs: Marcell Ozuna (23), Matt Olson (34), Nick Fortes (9), Peyton Burdick (4)

WP — Andrew Nardi (1-1): 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K

LP — Jesse Chavez (4-3): 0.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Up Next

The Braves will receive a first round bye when the postseason gets underway Friday. They will host the winner of the Phillies/Cardinals series on October 11 in the best-of-five Division Series.