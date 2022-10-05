Spencer Strider felt good in throwing session

Brian Snitker shared on Wednesday that Spencer Strider felt good in a 90 foot flat ground throwing session today and will move to throwing off a mound as his next step towards returning. This keeps hope alive that he could be ready to pitch in the NLDS.

The news that people want to hear: Strider felt real good today, Snitker said, day after his flat-ground throwing session. They'll ramp it up, and there's a real chance he'll be ready for NLDS, though they won't know more until he throws off the mound, which will likely be soon. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) October 6, 2022

Strider is not fully back yet, but this is another promising development in his recovery from an oblique injury that ended his regular season. Strider has been arguably the Braves’ best starting pitcher this season and one of the best pitchers in the league, on his way to a tight NL Rookie of the Year race with fellow Brave Michael Harris. Strider being able to pitch in the NLDS would be tremendous for the Braves’ odds of moving on to the NLCS and would make the team that much scarier for potential opponents throughout the playoffs. Power pitching tends to be a difference-maker in the playoffs, and Strider is just that.