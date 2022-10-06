Braves News: Strider update, wild-card round, more

The Braves played all of their backups and threw all of their non-inner-circle pitchers on Wednesday in goofy loss to the Marlins that was entirely meaningless after the Braves clinched the NL East on Tuesday, aside from perhaps knocking the Marlins down a peg or two in the MLB Draft Lottery (which is a thing that exists now). As the wild-card round starts Friday, the Braves can get healthy and watch as the Cardinals and Phillies battle each other for the right to play Atlanta. Spencer Strider is taking full advantage and may be able to return in time for the NLDS, as per his most recent update Wednesday.

Braves News

Spencer Strider may be ready to return by the NLDS after feeling good in his flat-ground throwing Wednesday.

Ivan reflected on the most meaningful highs and lows of the Braves’ season.

Demetrius reflected on the epic NL East race.

Here is our game recap from the 12-9 loss to the Marlins.

MLB News

MLB announced start times for wild-card series games.

The MLB Draft Lottery, which exists now, now has official odds with the regular season ending.

Mike Trout hit his 350th homer and his 40th of the season, despite missing significant time due to injury.