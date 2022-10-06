Daily Hammer Podcast: A remarkable regular season for the Braves

The Braves ended the 2022 with a 12-9 loss to the Marlins. Fortunately. Atlanta had already accomplished its main regular season goal the previous day, so Wednesday was more about fun than anything meaningful. At 101-61, the Braves arguably had their best season of the past few decades. And while the offense is a big reason for that, the overall production of the pitching staff stands out as well.

Shawn Coleman looks at some fun narratives as the 2022 regular season came to a close:

Matt Olson once again leads Braves offensive production in loss

A few factors that make this team the best Braves team over the past 20 years

What the Braves playoff schedule looks like starting next Tuesday

Positive Spencer Strider news

Schedule for the Wild Card Road

