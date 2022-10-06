Daily Hammer Podcast: A remarkable regular season for the Braves

The Braves ended the 2022 with a 12-9 loss to the Marlins. Fortunately. Atlanta had already accomplished its main regular season goal the previous day, so Wednesday was more about fun than anything meaningful. At 101-61, the Braves arguably had their best season of the past few decades. And while the offense is a big reason for that, the overall production of the pitching staff stands out as well.
Shawn Coleman looks at some fun narratives as the 2022 regular season came to a close:
- Matt Olson once again leads Braves offensive production in loss
- A few factors that make this team the best Braves team over the past 20 years
- What the Braves playoff schedule looks like starting next Tuesday
- Positive Spencer Strider news
- Schedule for the Wild Card Road
