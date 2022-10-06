Battery Power TV: Braves’ remarkable run to NL East title

They were down 10 1/2 games on June 1. They didn’t move into first place for the first time until Sept. 6 … but the Atlanta Braves are once again National League East champions.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on the Braves’ remarkable surge to win the division for the fifth straight season, the biggest question marks heading into the postseason, and Atlanta’s ideal matchup in the NL Division Series.

