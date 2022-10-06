Matt Olson named NL Player of the Week

Even on a day off the #Braves are still winning



Congratulations @mattolson21! pic.twitter.com/hI9zE7WsBN — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 6, 2022

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson has been named National League Player of the Week for the final week of the regular season. This is Olson’s first career Player of the Week honor and is the Braves’ second winner this season along with Austin Riley who won the week of July 11.

Olson went 12-for-32 at the plate with a double and six home runs. He walked five times and also scored nine runs. He homered in four straight games including in all three games of Atlanta’s crucial three-game sweep at home against the New York Mets. Olson hit his 34th home run in the season finale Wednesday in Miami. He is one of six players to reach the 30-homer mark for the third time since 2019.

Olson’s performance helped the Braves secure a fifth-straight NL East division title and the No. 2 seed in the National League. Atlanta will begin postseason play on October 11 at home against either the Cardinals or the Phillies.