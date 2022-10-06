 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday night open thread

There is no baseball

By Ivan the Great
/ new
Try not to hyperventilate, what I am about to tell you is scary.

There is no major league baseball today.

I know it’s shocking, it’s also true.

I don’t know how I’m going to survive.

