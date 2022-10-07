Braves News: Matt Olson crowned NL Player of the Week, NLDS roster projections, and more

Matt Olson ended his regular season with a bang and brought home his first career National League Player of the Week honor.

Even on a day off the #Braves are still winning



Congratulations @mattolson21! pic.twitter.com/hI9zE7WsBN — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 6, 2022

The 28-year-old closed out his regular season going 12-for-32 and homered in four straight games, three of those coming in the pivotal series against the New York Mets. He ended his regular season with a .240/.325/.477 line.

Olson and the Braves look to carry this momentum into the postseason as the Division Series gets underway on October 11.

More Braves News:

Game one of the NLDS is set for October 11 against the St. Louis Cardinals or Philadelphia Phillies. Here is a projection of Atlanta’s Division Series roster.

The Atlanta Braves put together a successful September to earn their fifth consecutive division title.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps the regular season for the Atlanta Braves.

Episode 16 of PTBNL provides a season recap, playoff preview, and much more.

Battery Power TV looks back at some of the defining moments of 2022 that led the Braves to their latest division title.

MLB News:

Mike Matheny is out as manager of the Kansas City Royals. The club announced that he was relieved of his duties after a 69-93 season.

At the conclusion of the season, Carlos Correa spoke with the media and addressed his future with the Minnesota Twins.

The Cincinnati Reds are parting ways with six members of their coaching staff, including hitting coach Alan Zinter. The Reds finished a disappointing 2022 with 100 losses.