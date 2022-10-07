 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB Wild Card Series, time, TV info, pitching matchups

How to follow along with all of Friday’s action.

By Kris Willis
Philadelphia Phillies v Chicago Cubs Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The 2022 MLB Postseason will get underway Friday with four games from the Wild Card Series. Each series will pit the three wild card winners along with the lowest seeded division champion in a best-of-three series. In another quirk, all three games will be played at the higher seeded teams’ stadium. Here is a closer look at Friday’s schedule:

12:07 p.m. ET - Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians

TBR - Shane McClanahan
CLE - Shane Bieber

TV - ESPN

2:07 p.m. ET - Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

PHI - Zack Wheeler
STL - Jose Quintana

TV - ABC

4:07 p.m. ET - Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays

SEA - Luis Castillo
TOR - Alek Manoah

TV - ESPN

8:07 p.m. ET - San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

SDP - Yu Darvish
NYM - Max Scherzer

TV - ESPN

