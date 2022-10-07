MLB Wild Card Series, time, TV info, pitching matchups

The 2022 MLB Postseason will get underway Friday with four games from the Wild Card Series. Each series will pit the three wild card winners along with the lowest seeded division champion in a best-of-three series. In another quirk, all three games will be played at the higher seeded teams’ stadium. Here is a closer look at Friday’s schedule:
12:07 p.m. ET - Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians
TBR - Shane McClanahan
CLE - Shane Bieber
TV - ESPN
2:07 p.m. ET - Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals
PHI - Zack Wheeler
STL - Jose Quintana
TV - ABC
4:07 p.m. ET - Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays
SEA - Luis Castillo
TOR - Alek Manoah
TV - ESPN
8:07 p.m. ET - San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets
SDP - Yu Darvish
NYM - Max Scherzer
TV - ESPN
