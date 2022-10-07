Daily Hammer Podcast: Matt Olson’s Bat is Critical For Playoff Success

Playoff Baseball is here! And while this weekend’s games will not include the Braves, it will end with knowledge of who the Braves first round opponent will be.

Of course, when it comes to the Braves offense, their are many options that can be labeled as the most critical component to Atlanta’s success this October. However, Matt Olson certainly stands out among the crowd. not only due to his place in the lineup but also with how important his power potential could be to the Braves formula for winning. Fortunately, Olson is once again producing, and it could not come at a better time.

Shawn Coleman looks into Olson’s end of the season surge and a few quick hitting thoughts for the NLDS:

Matt Olson is NL Player of the Week

Why Olson’s bat is very important for playoff success

How should the Braves outfield align in the playoffs

Who should play second and DH and where should they bad in the order

Where might Spencer Strider fall in the playoff rotation

Cardinals or Phillies in the first round?

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.