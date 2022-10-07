MLB experts favoring Braves for World Series repeat

The pundits have laid out their predictions this week for which team will take the World Series. MLB The Show did some pontificating as well.

Our friends at @MLBTheShow simulated out the #Postseason with more than 1000 simmed games to figure out who’s winning the #WorldSeries!



Looks like it could be a pretty epic Postseason pic.twitter.com/kzbKEPn4RD — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2022

The crew at MLB The Show video game performed over 1000 simulations. The majority have the Braves beating the Astros again. No word on whether Luke Jackson was playing as the Braves. Jeff Passan weighed in as well.

Jeff Passan is resigned to his tortured thoughts that the Braves will beat the Astros. Let’s go see what CBS thinks.

Everything is coming Braves over the Astros. This is generally founded. The Braves are on fire in September. If the Series was last month, the Braves probably win it. If we get Spencer Strider back, the offense continues to click, and the bullpen creates 5-inning games with the lead, the Braves are going to be tough to beat again. But the MLB playoff can be a crapshoot at times, and last year the team with the worst record took home the trophy. So I’m not taking any victory laps yet, and I don’t think the rest of Braves country is either.

With all that said, it’s a lock, right. Right?