Braves News: Wild Card games underway, World Series odds, and more

The Atlanta Braves await their opponent in the National League Division Series as the Wild Card games began Friday. The Braves will face the winner of the Philadelphia Phillies-St. Louis Cardinals series beginning on Tuesday. The Phillies lead the series after defeating the Cards in game one 6-3. The series continues tonight at 8:37 ET on ESPN2.

The series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres also kicked off on Friday night. Atlanta’s NL East foes were defeated 7-1 by the Padres.

On the other side of the bracket, the Tampa Bay Rays are squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians have a one-game advantage as the series continues this afternoon.

The Seattle Mariners, who won the opening game of their Wild Card series, take on the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon in hopes to secure a spot in the ALDS.

