Wild Card Series open thread

The 2022 MLB Postseason will continue Saturday with Day 2 of the Wild Card Series. Friday’s games featured a couple of upsets, a ninth-inning meltdown in St. Louis and the Padres stunning Max Scherzer and the Mets at Citi Field. Cleveland, Seattle, San Diego and Philadelphia can all punch their tickets to the Division Series with wins Saturday.
Saturday’s Wild Card Series Schedule
12:07 pm - Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians (Guardians lead 1-0)
TBR - Tyler Glasnow
CLE - Triston McKenzie
TV - ESPN 2
4:07 pm - Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays (Mariners lead 1-0)
SEA - Robbie Ray
TOR - Kevin Gausman
TV - ESPN
7:37 pm - San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets (Padres lead 1-0)
SDP - Blake Snell
NYM - Jacob deGrom
TV - ESPN
8:37 pm - Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals
PHI - Aaron Nola
STL - Miles Mikolas
TV - ESPN 2
