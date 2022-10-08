 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wild Card Series open thread

By Kris Willis
Wild Card Series - Philadelphia Phillies v St. Louis Cardinals - Game One Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2022 MLB Postseason will continue Saturday with Day 2 of the Wild Card Series. Friday’s games featured a couple of upsets, a ninth-inning meltdown in St. Louis and the Padres stunning Max Scherzer and the Mets at Citi Field. Cleveland, Seattle, San Diego and Philadelphia can all punch their tickets to the Division Series with wins Saturday.

Saturday’s Wild Card Series Schedule

12:07 pm - Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians (Guardians lead 1-0)

TBR - Tyler Glasnow
CLE - Triston McKenzie

TV - ESPN 2

4:07 pm - Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays (Mariners lead 1-0)

SEA - Robbie Ray
TOR - Kevin Gausman

TV - ESPN

7:37 pm - San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets (Padres lead 1-0)

SDP - Blake Snell
NYM - Jacob deGrom

TV - ESPN

8:37 pm - Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

PHI - Aaron Nola
STL - Miles Mikolas

TV - ESPN 2

