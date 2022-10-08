Wild Card Series open thread

The 2022 MLB Postseason will continue Saturday with Day 2 of the Wild Card Series. Friday’s games featured a couple of upsets, a ninth-inning meltdown in St. Louis and the Padres stunning Max Scherzer and the Mets at Citi Field. Cleveland, Seattle, San Diego and Philadelphia can all punch their tickets to the Division Series with wins Saturday.

Saturday’s Wild Card Series Schedule

12:07 pm - Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians (Guardians lead 1-0)

TBR - Tyler Glasnow

CLE - Triston McKenzie

TV - ESPN 2

4:07 pm - Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays (Mariners lead 1-0)

SEA - Robbie Ray

TOR - Kevin Gausman

TV - ESPN

7:37 pm - San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets (Padres lead 1-0)

SDP - Blake Snell

NYM - Jacob deGrom

TV - ESPN

8:37 pm - Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

PHI - Aaron Nola

STL - Miles Mikolas

TV - ESPN 2