Braves News: Phillies in the NLDS, wild-card round, more

The Braves got to once again relax and watch the wild-card round teams battle it out on Saturday, hopefully getting Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies closer to healthy. As the Braves relaxed on their bye, teams were giving it their all top move on to the divisional round. The Guardians and Mariners both moved on from the AL side, as both teams played very weird games Saturday. On the NL side, the Phillies closed out the Cardinals, who had a pretty disastrous two games, setting the stage for the Braves to take on the Phillies in the NLDS round. The other NL team in the wild-card round also won, as the Mets equalized the series at 1-1 against the Padres behind Jacob deGrom, sending the series to a winner-take-all game 3 with Joe Musgrove and Chris Bassitt as the scheduled starters.

Braves News

The Braves will face the Phillies in the NLDS, starting Tuesday, after the Phillies won game 2 against the Cardinals on Saturday.

MLB News

The Rays and Guardians played 14 scoreless innings before the Guardians finally won in the 15th.

The Mariners came back from an 8-1 deficit to advance to the divisional round in their first playoffs since a 20 year drought.

The Mets solidly defeated the Padres to send the series to a winner-take-all game three.