Wild Card Series: Padres vs. Mets open thread

The Wild Card Series will wrap up Sunday night with the San Diego Padres and New York Mets meeting in a winner-take-all Game 3 at Citi Field. The Padres took a 1-0 series lead Friday night with a 7-1 win, but the Mets came back behind Jacob deGrom Saturday to even the series with a 7-3 victory. Joe Musgrove will get the start for the Padres Sunday while the Mets will go with Chris Bassitt.

The rest of the Divsion Series for the National and American League are set. Cleveland outlasted Tampa Bay Saturday 1-0 in 15 innings to advance to the ALDS to face the New York Yankees. The Mariners overcame an 8-1 deficit to stun the Blue Jays 10-9. They will take on the Houston Astros in the Division Series.

The Philadelphia Phillies swept the Cardinals and advance to face the Atlanta Braves with Game 1 set for Tuesday at Truist Park.