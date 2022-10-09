MLB sets start times for start of Division Series

Major League Baseball has announced the start times for the start of the Division Series which will get underway Tuesday. There is a contingency plan in place for whoever wins Sunday’s Game 3 between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres. However, Atlanta’s schedule for the first two games of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies is unaffected.

Game 1 - Tuesday, October 11 - 1:07 p.m. ET - FOX

Game 2 - Wednesday, October 12 - 4:35 p.m. ET - FOX

Below is the full schedule for the NLDS and the ALDS: