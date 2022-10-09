 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB sets start times for start of Division Series

Atlanta will open things up Tuesday with a 1:07 p.m. start.

By Kris Willis
2021 World Series Game 4: Houston Astros v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Major League Baseball has announced the start times for the start of the Division Series which will get underway Tuesday. There is a contingency plan in place for whoever wins Sunday’s Game 3 between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres. However, Atlanta’s schedule for the first two games of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies is unaffected.

Game 1 - Tuesday, October 11 - 1:07 p.m. ET - FOX

Game 2 - Wednesday, October 12 - 4:35 p.m. ET - FOX

Below is the full schedule for the NLDS and the ALDS:

