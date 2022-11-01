This Day in Braves History: Don Baylor leaves Atlanta to manage the Cubs

Braves Franchise History

1999 - Braves coach Don Baylor is named as the new manager of the Chicago Cubs.

MLB History

1894 - Charlie Sweeney, who pitched for the Providence Grays, St. Louis Maroons and Cleveland Blues is convicted of manslaughter in San Francisco, California.

1909 - The Boston Red Sox hire former Senators skipper Patsy Donovan as their new manager replacing Fred Lake.

1916 - Harry Frazee and Hugh Ward buy the Boston Red Sox for a reported $675,000.

1942 - The Brooklyn Dodgers name Branch Rickey as team president replacing Larry

1949 - Gillette buys the television rights to the World Series for $1.37 million. The money will be applied to the players’ pension fund.

1962 - The Houston Colt .45s sign 19-year old second baseman Joe Morgan as an amateur free agent. Morgan will make his major league debut in 1963 and will play for 22-years before being elected to the Hall of Fame.

1982 - Major League owners vote not to renew Commissioner Bowie Kahn’s contact. The American League owners vote 11-3 in favor of Kuhn and the vote is 7-5 in the National League. The 18 votes he received are two shy of the three-fourths majority required for reelection. Kuhn will remain on the job until a successor is found and will eventually be replaced by Peter Ueberroth.

1988 - Reds third baseman Chris Sabo is named National League Rookie of the Year.

2000 - Larry Bowa is named as the new manager of the Phillies replacing Terry Francona.

2004 - Wally Backman agrees to a two-year contract to manage the Diamondbacks replacing interim manager Al Pedrique. However, he will be fired two weeks later after reports emerge of a past DUI conviction along with harassment and spousal abuse charges.

2007 - Joe Torre is hired as the Dodgers new manager replacing Grady Little.

2008 - Ruben Amaro Jr. Is announced as the new general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies.

2012 - The Miami Marlins name Mike Redmond as their new manager replacing Ozzie Guillen.

2019 - The Mets hire Carlos Beltran to be their next manager, but he will never manage a game as he is forced to resign due to his role in the Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

