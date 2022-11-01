World Series Game 3 open thread

After a rain out Monday the 2022 World Series will shift to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for Game 3 Tuesday night. The Astros and the Phillies split the first two games at Minute Maid Park in Houston and are now coming in after two straight off days. Houston built a 5-0 lead in Game 1, but watched it slip away as Philadelphia rallied to tie it and then won it 6-5 in the 10th on a solo home run by J.T. Realmuto. Houston answered back in Game 2 with three first inning runs off of Zack Wheeler and a strong pitching performance from Framber Valdez to win 5-2.

Houston will stick with Lance McCullers as their Game 3 starter. He has appeared in two games this postseason allowing 10 hits and three earned runs in 11 innings against the Mariners and the Yankees. The Phillies originally planned to start Noah Syndergaard in Game 3, but will shift after the rain out to lefty Ranger Suarez. Suarez has made four appearances during the postseason including a start each in the Division Series and the NLCS. Overall, he has allowed six hits and two earned runs in 9 2/3 innings.

World Series Game 3 - Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros (*series tied 1-1)

Pitching Matchup: Lance McCullers Jr vs. Ranger Suarez

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Start time: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV: FOX