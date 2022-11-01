Braves News: November Arrives, Justyn-Henry Malloy heats back up in AFL, more

November is finally here.

On the one hand, that typically brings a bit of sadness in regards to MLB baseball as that signals the end of the previous season and the beginning of another offseason. However, for the Braves in recent years, November has been quite rewarding.

The Braves have won one official November game in franchise history, but it happens to be a pretty significant one (the one year anniversary happens to be tomorrow.) Furthermore, general manager Alex Anthopoulos typically likes to get offseason work done early, as he has made several November signings in his time with the Braves, such as Josh Donaldson.

It will be interesting to see how quickly Anthopoulos looks to strike this offseason. Perhaps there will be a talent or two he is ready to sign right away. However, there is also plenty of logic in Anthopoulos waiting to see what value may come to him. Either way, it could be a newsworthy month in time.

Braves News

Though Ronald Acuna Jr. had some success as the 2022 drew to a close, he certainly struggled for much of last season after returning from a serious injury. Sam Peebles looks at where Acuna Jr. struggled and hopefully can improve in 2023.

Justyn-Henry Malloy bounced back with an impressive week of production in the Arizona Fall League.

MLB News