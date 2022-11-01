Dansby Swanson, Max Fried win Gold Glove Awards

MLB Awards season officially got underway Tuesday night with the announcement of the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners. The Atlanta Braves were well represented with four finalists with Max Fried and Dansby Swanson taking home the honors.

Fried takes home the honor for the third straight season while Swanson is a first time winner. Fried is the first Braves pitcher since Greg Maddux to win three straight Gold Glove Awards. Ender Inciarte is the last Braves player to win three straight Gold Gloves who took home the honor from 2016-2018. Matt Olson was a finalist at first base, but lost out to Arizona’s Christian Walker. Travis d’Arnaud was also a finalist behind the plate, but it was Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto who was the winner.

Here is a look at the complete list of 2022 Gold Glove Award winners:

National League

Pitcher: Max Fried

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto

First Base: Christian Walker

Second Base: Brendan Rodgers

Shortstop: Dansby Swanson

Third Base: Nolan Arenado

Left Field: Ian Happ

Center Field: Trent Grisham

Right Field: Mookie Betts

Utility: Brendan Donovan

American League

Pitcher: Shane Bieber

Catcher: Jose Trevino

First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Second Base: Andrés Giménez

Shortstop: Jeremy Peña

Third Base: Ramón Urías

Left Field: Steven Kwan

Center Field: Myles Straw

Right Field: Kyle Tucker

Utility: DJ LeMahieu