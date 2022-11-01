Dansby Swanson, Max Fried win Gold Glove Awards

MLB Awards season officially got underway Tuesday night with the announcement of the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners. The Atlanta Braves were well represented with four finalists with Max Fried and Dansby Swanson taking home the honors.
Fried takes home the honor for the third straight season while Swanson is a first time winner. Fried is the first Braves pitcher since Greg Maddux to win three straight Gold Glove Awards. Ender Inciarte is the last Braves player to win three straight Gold Gloves who took home the honor from 2016-2018. Matt Olson was a finalist at first base, but lost out to Arizona’s Christian Walker. Travis d’Arnaud was also a finalist behind the plate, but it was Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto who was the winner.
Here is a look at the complete list of 2022 Gold Glove Award winners:
National League
Pitcher: Max Fried
Catcher: J.T. Realmuto
First Base: Christian Walker
Second Base: Brendan Rodgers
Shortstop: Dansby Swanson
Third Base: Nolan Arenado
Left Field: Ian Happ
Center Field: Trent Grisham
Right Field: Mookie Betts
Utility: Brendan Donovan
American League
Pitcher: Shane Bieber
Catcher: Jose Trevino
First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Second Base: Andrés Giménez
Shortstop: Jeremy Peña
Third Base: Ramón Urías
Left Field: Steven Kwan
Center Field: Myles Straw
Right Field: Kyle Tucker
Utility: DJ LeMahieu
Loading comments...