This Day in Braves History: Braves sign lease to play in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium

Braves Franchise History

1964 - The Braves sign a 25-year lease to play in the new Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

1998 - The Atlanta Braves trade pitchers Denny Neagle and Rob Bell and outfielder Michael Tucker to the Cincinnati Reds for second baseman Bret Boone and Mike Remlinger.

2004 - Bobby Cox as Manager of the Year for the National League after the Braves captured their 13th straight division title with a 96-58 record.

MLB History

1965 - Willie Mays is named MVP of the National League after a season in which he hit .312 with 52 home runs and 112 RBI. Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax finished second in the voting.

1971 - Joe Torre, who led the National League in average (.363) and RBI (137) is named MVP. Pittsburgh’s Wille Stargell finished second.

1975 - The Kansas City Royals release slugger Harmon Killebrew, ending a 22-year career marked by 573 home runs, good for fifth on the all-time list.

1987 - Steve Bedrosian edges out Rick Sutcliff by just two votes to win the NL Cy Young Award. Bedrosian is just the third reliever to ever win the award in the National League.

1992 - MLB owners refuse to grant permission for the San Francisco Giants to move to St. Petersburg, FL.

1997 - Roger Clemens becomes the first American League pitcher to win the Cy Young Award four times. Clemens, the first pitcher since Hal Newhouser in 1945 to win the pitching Triple Crown in the American League, led the league in wins (21), strikeouts (292) and ERA (2.05) in his first season with the Toronto Blue Jays. Clemens won his first three Cy Young Awards with the Boston Red Sox in 1986, 1987 and 1991.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.