Braves News: Odorizzi trade, minor league all-stars, more

The big news of Wednesday for the Braves is that they traded Jake Odorizzi and $10 million to the Rangers for former Braves’ top prospect Kolby Allard. This move effectively saved $2.5 million, assuming that Odorizzi would have picked up his player option. Allard was once the Braves’ top prospect, but saw his star fall significantly before being traded for Chris Martin. Anthopoulos did say that he thought Allard still has real upside, despite his horrid results throughout his entire major league career. Allard is still only 25, which is two years younger than Kyle Wright, who showed a fairly late breakout himself as another highly drafted pitcher. The primary purpose of the deal appears to be to clear money, as the Braves have number of younger options than Odorizzi for the fifth starter spot.

