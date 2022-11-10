Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Trade Jake Odorizzi to Rangers, Welcome Back Kolby Allard

Alex Anthopoulos has always been one to work quickly when it comes to the MLB offseason.

This offseason appears to be no different.

In their second trade of the week, the Braves sent veteran starter Jake Odorizzi to the Rangers, along with $10M in cash, for former Braves pitching prospect Kolby Allard. This move was mainly meant to free up as much money as possible of the $12.5 million that would have been owed to Odorizzi in the likelihood that he opted into his player option for 2023. As a result, the Braves save around $2.5M, and acquire rotation depth they are familiar with in Allard.

Shawn Coleman discusses the details on the latest episode of the Daily Hammer:

Braves show Odorizzi was not an option for 2023, prioritizing freeing up money

Allard’s struggles in Texas leave little hope for potential value back with Braves

Anthopoulos discusses focus for final 2023 starting rotation spot is on Braves internal arms

The importance of the Braves remaining invested in their young arms for 2023 and beyond

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.