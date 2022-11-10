Braves reinstate Manny Piña, Huascar Ynoa, select contracts of Michael Tonkin, Seth Elledge

The Braves made some roster moves this morning, returning some from the Injured List and adding reliever options.

The #Braves today selected RHP Michael Tonkin and RHP Seth Elledge to the major league roster, while also reinstating C Manny Piña and RHP Huascar Ynoa from the injured list. The club’s 40-man roster is now full. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 10, 2022

The Braves added back Manny Piña and Huascar Ynoa back from the Injured List. Since there is no Injured List during the offseason, moves were required. Piña has been out most of 2022, but will back up Travis D’arnold during the last year of a two-year deal. Huascar Ynoa has Tommy John surgery in September, so his timeline is a little less immediate.

Seth Elledge represents reliever depth. The fourth round pick from 2017 started his career in St. Louis and signed a minor league deal last spring. He has been used sparingly in MLB, but put together a decent 3.88/2.80/3.70 line in Gwinnett last year. Michael Tonkin is reliever depth as well, starting in the Twins organization before bouncing from independent Long Island ducks to the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan. He signed a minor league deal with the Braves last year and put up a 3.24 ERA with Gwinnett.