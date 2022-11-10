 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves reinstate Manny Piña, Huascar Ynoa, select contracts of Michael Tonkin, Seth Elledge

The Braves added a pair of minor leaguers to their 40-man roster

By ABsinceWayBack
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Braves made some roster moves this morning, returning some from the Injured List and adding reliever options.

The Braves added back Manny Piña and Huascar Ynoa back from the Injured List. Since there is no Injured List during the offseason, moves were required. Piña has been out most of 2022, but will back up Travis D’arnold during the last year of a two-year deal. Huascar Ynoa has Tommy John surgery in September, so his timeline is a little less immediate.

Seth Elledge represents reliever depth. The fourth round pick from 2017 started his career in St. Louis and signed a minor league deal last spring. He has been used sparingly in MLB, but put together a decent 3.88/2.80/3.70 line in Gwinnett last year. Michael Tonkin is reliever depth as well, starting in the Twins organization before bouncing from independent Long Island ducks to the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan. He signed a minor league deal with the Braves last year and put up a 3.24 ERA with Gwinnett.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power