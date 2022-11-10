Braves issue qualifying offer to Dansby Swanson

The offseason is just getting started for the Atlanta Braves and the most significant thing on their todo list is at shortstop where Dansby Swanson is a free agent for the first time in his career. As expected, Atlanta issued the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to Swanson ahead of Thursday’s 5 p.m. deadline per a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Players that receive the qualifying offer will have 10 days to reject it which Swanson will do as he will not have a problem securing a long and lucrative deal with someone. Giving him a qualifying offer though will give the Braves draft pick compensation should he leave and sign elsewhere.

Here is the list of players that have been given the qualifying offer: