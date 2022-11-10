 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves come up short in Silver Slugger Award voting

Atlanta had five finalists, but came up empty among the winners.

By Kris Willis
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Awards season continued for Major League Baseball Thursday night with the announcement of the Louisville Silver Slugger Awards. The Atlanta Braves had five finalists for the awards in Matt Olson, Dansby Swanson, Travis d’Arnaud, Austin Riley and Michael Harris, but were shutout when the winners were announced.

Paul Goldschmidt took home the honor at first base while Trea Turner got the nod at shortstop. Nolan Arenado beat Riley out at third base and J.T. Realmuto took home the honor at catcher. Mookie Betts, Juan Soto and Kyle Schwarber beat out Harris in the outfield voting.

Brandon Drury and Luis Arraez were the winners of the first ever Silver Slugger Award that was handed out to utility players. In all, there were 10 first time winners. Mike Trout took home his ninth Silver Slugger Award in the American League while Jose Altuve claimed his sixth.

2022 Silver Slugger Award Winners

National League

  • Catcher - J.T. Realmuto
  • First Base - Paul Goldschmidt
  • Second Base - Jeff McNeil
  • Shortstop - Trea Turner
  • Third Base - Nolan Arenado
  • Outfield - Kyle Schwarber
  • Outfield - Juan Soto
  • Outfield - Mookie Betts
  • DH - Josh Bell
  • Utility - Brandon Drury

American League

  • Catcher - Alejandro Kirk
  • First Base - Nathaniel Lowe
  • Second Base - Jose Altuve
  • Shortstop - Xander Bogaerts
  • Third Base - Jose Ramirez
  • Outfield - Aaron Judge
  • Outfield - Mike Trout
  • Outfield - Julio Rodriguez
  • DH - Yordan Alvarez
  • Utility - Luis Arraez

