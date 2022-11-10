Braves come up short in Silver Slugger Award voting

Awards season continued for Major League Baseball Thursday night with the announcement of the Louisville Silver Slugger Awards. The Atlanta Braves had five finalists for the awards in Matt Olson, Dansby Swanson, Travis d’Arnaud, Austin Riley and Michael Harris, but were shutout when the winners were announced.

Paul Goldschmidt took home the honor at first base while Trea Turner got the nod at shortstop. Nolan Arenado beat Riley out at third base and J.T. Realmuto took home the honor at catcher. Mookie Betts, Juan Soto and Kyle Schwarber beat out Harris in the outfield voting.

Brandon Drury and Luis Arraez were the winners of the first ever Silver Slugger Award that was handed out to utility players. In all, there were 10 first time winners. Mike Trout took home his ninth Silver Slugger Award in the American League while Jose Altuve claimed his sixth.

2022 Silver Slugger Award Winners

National League

Catcher - J.T. Realmuto

- J.T. Realmuto First Base - Paul Goldschmidt

- Paul Goldschmidt Second Base - Jeff McNeil

- Jeff McNeil Shortstop - Trea Turner

- Trea Turner Third Base - Nolan Arenado

- Nolan Arenado Outfield - Kyle Schwarber

- Kyle Schwarber Outfield - Juan Soto

- Juan Soto Outfield - Mookie Betts

- Mookie Betts DH - Josh Bell

- Josh Bell Utility - Brandon Drury

American League