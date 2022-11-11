Braves News: Dansby Swanson receives qualifying offer, Kolby Allard’s return and more

We have quickly entered the offseason and the Atlanta Braves’ shortstop situation still remains a question mark and will more than likely remain that way for the near future. Dansby Swanson was among several players to receive a qualifying offer on Thursday ahead of the 5pm deadline. Swanson will have 10 days to reject the one-year, $19.65 million offer.

Although it is the first time in his career that he has reached free agency, there is no doubt that Swanson rejects his offer. However, by extending this offer, the Braves are eligible for draft pick compensation if Dansby heads to another organization.

Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Jacob DeGrom are other notable players who received a qualifying offer today. 14 offers were issued in total.

The full qualifying offer list, per ESPN sources:



- Aaron Judge

- Trea Turner

- Xander Bogaerts

- Jacob DeGrom

- Dansby Swanson

- Carlos Rodón

- Brandon Nimmo

- Willson Contreras

- Chris Bassitt

- Anthony Rizzo

- Tyler Anderson

- Martín Perez

- Joc Pederson

- Nathan Eovaldi — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 10, 2022

The qualifying offer was first implemented in 2012. Historically, just 11 of 110 players have accepted this offer. This year’s offer is a bit higher than last year’s, which was set at $18.4 million.

Braves News:

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps Jake Odorizzi’s trade and Kolby Allard’s return to Atlanta.

With five finalists for the Silver Slugger Award, the Braves walked away empty-handed.

The Braves’ 40-man roster is full after reinstating Manny Piña and Huascar Ynoa from the injured list and selecting the contracts of RHP Michael Tonkin and RHP Seth Elledge.

The Jake Odorizzi trade sets the stage for what will likely be a wild offseason.

Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II each have a case for the Rookie of the Year Award. Starting Nine looks at who best fits the honor statistically.

Tyler Thornburg and Jake Odorizzi’s seasons in review.

MLB News:

Houston Astros RHP Justin Verlander enters free agency after opting out of his deal with the reigning World Series champs. The club was set to pay the 39-year-old $25M in 2023.

The Tampa Bay Rays declined OF Kevin Kiermaier’s 2023 option with a $2.5M buyout. Kiermaier is now a free agent after a 12 year tenure with the Rays.

The Cincinnati Reds received OF Nick Solak from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash. Solak owned a .207 average across 82 ABs in 2022.

San Francisco Giants 3B Evan Longoria will collect a $5M buyout and become a free agent after the club denied his option.

The Tampa Bay Rays sent 1B Ji-Man Choi to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for a minor leaguer.

The Los Angeles Dodgers declined 3B Justin Turner’s $16M club option. The two-time All-Star will receive a $2M buyout and hit the open market.

After declining a $5M player option earlier in the week, reliever Robert Suarez will return to the San Diego Padres on a five-year, $46M deal.

Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly closing in on a one-year deal that will bring the lefty back to LA for the 16th season.