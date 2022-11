The Atlanta Braves seem destined to win another National League Rookie of the Year, but will it be Michael Harris II or Spencer Strider?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney break down the case for each and decide who they think will take home the hardware. Plus, the prospects of Max Fried winning the Cy Young and Brian Snitker claiming another Manager of the Year.

