Braves News: Braves sign Nick Anderson, DFA Rylan Bannon, and more

As we near the qualifying offer deadline, the Atlanta Braves signed their first player of the winter in right-handed reliever Nick Anderson. He was signed on a non-guaranteed split deal. Should he play in the big leagues, the Braves will pay him $875K. If he appears in the Minors, he will receive $185K.The 32-year-old was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays and spent his 2022 season in Triple-A, tossing 16 innings and owning a 5.63 ERA.

In a corresponding move, infielder Rylan Bannon was designated for assignment. Bannon wore the Atlanta threads once and was used as a late-game substitution.

The Atlanta #Braves today signed RHP Nick Anderson to a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract for the 2023 season. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated INF Rylan Bannon for assignment. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 12, 2022

His unfortunate 2022 season aside, Anderson put together an elite 2020 season. He posted a 0.55 ERA across 19 games and went 6-for-6 in save opportunities. Anderson’s last couple of seasons have been injury-plagued, but the reliever should be a nice addition to the bullpen if he stays healthy.

Braves News:

Battery Power TV takes a look at Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II. Who had the better season, and who has the better case to win the Rookie of the Year award?

Mike Ford and Jesus Cruz are next up in our season in review series.

MLB News:

The Houston Astros have parted ways with GM James Click after he turned down a one-year offer. After the announcement, the Stros fired assistant GM Scott Powers.

Chris Bassitt of the New York Mets declined the qualifying offer that he received on Thursday. The righty is after a multi-year contract.

Los Angeles Dodgers righty Blake Treinen went under the knife and is possibly out for the 2023 season after undergoing surgery to repair his rotator cuff. Treinen spent quite a bit of the 2022 season on the IL.

Pittsburgh Pirates 1B Ji-Man Choi will undergo surgery on his right elbow in Korea. The Pirates GM said the surgery is minor and the newly-acquired 1B should be good to go for Spring Training.

RHP Jose Ureña will return to the Colorado Rockies after the two agreed on a one-year, $3.5M deal.

The Miami Marlins are beginning to fill in the coaching gaps after hiring Luis Urueta as bench coach. Urueta was previously in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.