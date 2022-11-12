Hot stove open thread

Let’s see what ye olde MLB Trade Rumors has for us today:
- The biggest thing from today is probably Rafael Montero’s three-year, sizable-money deal. I look forward to that imploding, too, though it’ll be a bit sad because I like watching Montero pitch — he doesn’t really have great pitches but executes a very clear gameplan about throwing them where they make sense. An amusing question: who exactly inked this deal? James Click was sent packing, as was at least one other Front Office operative. Did Jim Crane just structure the deal and authorize it himself?
- Everyone is apparently interested in Andrew Heaney. The lefty has been effective when healthy, and rarely healthy. He had excellent peripherals last year but was hurt a bunch (again); it was the first year he switched from a curveball to a slider. I think teams might be interested in him because he’s been hurt enough that they could maybe get him for like $9M/1 or something, which is what he pitched for last year with the Dodgers. To be clear, Heaney had 1.1 fWAR in 129 2⁄3 innings in 2021, signed $8.5M/1, and the had 1.1 fWAR in 72 2⁄3 innings, so he’s not really due much of a raise.
