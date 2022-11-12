Jesse Chavez returning to Braves in 2023, per reports

Jesse Chavez has signed a one-year, $1.2 million pact with the Braves for 2023, according to multiple reports. It appears Chavez announced the move on his personal instagram page as well.

It is a non-guaranteed deal for Chavez, meaning he will need to win a roster spot out of spring training in order to get paid. The ever-reliable righty turned 39 years old in August.

Across two seasons with the Braves, Chavez owns a strong 2.49 ERA, 2.55 FIP, 3.30 xFIP and nearly 4/1 strikeout-walk ratio over 86 innings. While seldom flashy, the veteran knows how to attack the zone and throw strike after strike. It was abundantly clear he has won the favor of Brian Snitker, who has utilized Chavez in a variety of roles the last two years.

After acquiring Chavez in April in exchange for Sean Newcomb, he went on to throw 53 innings with a 2.72 ERA, 2.89 FIP and 3.06 xFIP and strong strikeout (28%) and walk (6.4%) rates. He was then dealt to Los Angeles at the trade deadline along with Tucker Davidson in exchange for Raisel Iglesias. Chavez struggled in LA and was designated for assignment before the Braves scooped him up once again for the postseason push. He essentially got a one-month vacation in Southern California.