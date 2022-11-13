Braves News: Jesse Chavez returns, season reviews, more

The Braves continue to be a relatively active team early in the offseason, even if the moves have generally been on the periphery of the roster so far for Atlanta. Saturday’s move was bringing back a familiar face in Jesse Chavez. This comes one day after signing a reliever who is a few years removed from dominance, in Nick Anderson. Of course, it is generally expected among the Braves’ community that they will make a more significant move to fill the gap left by Dansby Swanson at shortstop, or at least somehow otherwise fill the gap in value left by Dansby’s potential departure. None of the major free agents have signed yet, however (excluding Edwin Diaz’ contract), so there is no rush.

Braves News

The Braves brought back Jesse Chavez on a non-guaranteed deal.

Kris took a look at Drew Waters’ (remember him?) 2022 season.

Ivan examined Travis Demeritte’s 2022 season.

MLB News

The Phillies extended their hitting coach.

The Astros re-signed reliever Rafael Montero for quite a bit of money, considering that he is 32 and just broke out in 2022.

The Giants seem quite interested in Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga, along with other rumors.

A Babe Ruth glove sold for over $1.5 million.

The Platinum Glove award winners were announced Saturday.

Arizona Fall League awards were announced.