Hot Stove Open Thread

A pretty quiet day around Major League Baseball so far, but here are some headlines from MLB Trade Rumors:
- Probably the biggest news of the day is that the Phillies are reportedly showing real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts of course has some history with Philadelphia GM Dave Dombrowski who also held the job with the Red Sox. The Phillies declined their club option on Jean Segura and could shift Bryson Stott to second base on a full time basis. If they were to chase Bogaerts, it will be interesting to see which teams get in the running for Trea Turner, who reportedly wants to return East after spending last season in Los Angeles.
- Speaking of the Red Sox, Boston issued a qualifying offer to right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, but has also given him a multi-year contract offer. A deal doesn’t appear to be imminent, but we will have to see how things play out in the coming days.
