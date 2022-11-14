 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: BBWAA Awards Week Arrives, more

Monday begins major awards week as the Rookies of the Year for each league is announced.

By Shawn Coleman
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, plenty of Braves players have received recognition by being finalists for various annual awards. While a few have earned honors, this week should be exciting as the BBWAA baseball awards for 2022 are announced.

And for Atlanta, Monday should be a fun day as the winner of one of the more highly debated awards races is finally announced.

The Jackie Robinson Rookies of the Year will announced later today for the American League and National League. In the case of both races, you have multiple players with a worthy resume to earn the award. However, while Julio Rodriguez is likely to win the award in the American League, either Spencer Strider or Michael Harris II could easily be the choice in the National League. Both Strider and Harris had historic rookie seasons, and both Braves have already been named NL Rookie of the Year by various outlets.

While only can earn the award, both are clearly more than deserving. It will be a fun day for both regardless of the final outcome.

