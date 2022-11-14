Rookie of the Year / Hot Stove open thread

The winners of the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Awards will be announced Monday night at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The Atlanta Braves have a pair of finalists in outfielder Michael Harris and Spencer Strider. We made our picks earlier today and let us know what you think in the comments below.
MLB Rookie of the Year Announcement
Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: MLB Network
Here are today’s notable headlines from MLB Trade Rumors:
- Facing a 40-man roster crunch, the Tampa Bay Rays are entertaining trades and could make multiple deals before Tuesday’s deadline to set 40-man rosters in advance of the Rule 5 Draft. Teams including the Reds, Cubs, Mets and Angels have reportedly been in contact with Tampa.
- The deadline to accept qualifying offers is also on Tuesday. While players like Dansby Swanson are sure to decline, several may lean toward taking the one-year, $19.65 million deal. Rangers pitcher Martin Perez is reportedly leaning towards taking the deal and former Braves outfielder Joc Pederson could be another.
- The Cubs announced that they have given former Braves outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release. Chicago is still on the hook for $22 million for the final year of Heyward’s eight-year, $184 million contract.
