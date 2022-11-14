Michael Harris wins National League Rookie of the Year

The votes are in and Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris was named as the recipient of the 2022 Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award for the National League. Harris captured 22 of 30 first place votes to win the award. Spencer Strider received eight first-place votes and finished second.

Harris made his major league debut on May 28 as he made the surprising jump from Double A. His arrival solidified Atlanta’s outfield defense and he led the Braves with +7 Outs Above Average per Baseball Savant. While Harris’ defense prowess was well known, he shattered all expectations at the plate hitting .297/.339/.514 with a 136 wRC+. He hit 19 home runs and stole 20 bases coming just one homer shy of being the second NL rookie with a 20 homer, 20 stolen base season.

Harris quickly established himself as a key piece of Atlanta’s young core and the Braves wasted no time locking him up on an eight-year, $72 million extension.

Harris gets the nod over his teammate Strider who was originally slated to start the season at Gwinnett, but turned enough heads during the spring to land a spot in the Braves’ bullpen for Opening Day. He didn’t join the rotation until May 30 and was the first rookie in franchise history to record 200 strikeouts since Kid Nichols in 1890. Even more impressive, Strider racked up his 202 strikeouts in just 131 2/3 innings and broke Randy Johnson’s record for the fastest pitcher ever to 200 strikeouts. Like Harris, the Braves locked Strider up on a six-year, $75 million extension.

Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez took home the award in the American League after capturing 29 of 30 first place votes. Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman finished second.