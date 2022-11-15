Braves News: Michael Harris II wins NL Rookie of the Year, Braves Not Trading Acuna Jr., more

After plenty of valid speculation and debate, Michael Harris II was awarded the 2022 National League Rookie of the year award over fellow rookie and teammate Spencer Strider.

Along with fellow outfielder Julio Rodriguez taking home the American League Rookie of the Year Award, Harris II and Rodriguez receive deserved honors for posting two of the more productive seasons by rookie position players in recent memory. Of course, though Harris II won the award, there is little doubt Strider was just as deserving. It is the latest reminder of how big of an impact both Harris II and Strider made in 2022, and how awesome is that both will continue to make major impacts in Atlanta for years to come.

Braves News

Harris the II was not the only Braves outfielder making headlines. Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic discussed recent chatter that the Braves could be considering moving Ronald Acuna Jr., a notion that Rosenthal made clear was false:

Here is @Ken_Rosenthal on the bogus report of the Braves thinking about trading Ronald Acuña Jr. pic.twitter.com/De3l3uSbEM — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) November 15, 2022

With Acuna Jr.’s contract and obvious level of production, the Braves clearly are committed to their superstar right fielder for the long term.

Rosenthal also addressed potential big moves that the Braves could make this offseason, either at shortstop or elsewhere:

Ken Rosenthal’s latest on the Braves SS situation… pic.twitter.com/AiH1HmvRUL — Stephen (@b_outliers) November 15, 2022

Obviously, for those with the desire for significant additions this offseason, this is less than ideal news. However, it is early in the offseason, and Alex Anthopoulos has always kept his intentions close to the vest. As the offseason progresses, new opportunities could present themselves, and a major move could always present itself as an option, even if that is unlikely as of now.

Michael Harris II discussed his Rookie of the Year award with the media on Monday night.

A few free agents could be underrated this offseason and could make good sense for teams to target.

MLB News