Daily Hammer Podcast: Michael Harris II Wins NL Rookie of the Year, Ronald Acuna Jr. is Staying Put

Monday was an exciting day for the Braves franchise and fanbase. Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II both were up for the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year Award, with both young stars having a more than worthy resume to win the award. In the end, while Harris II was announced as the winner, it was a day to celebrate the accomplishments for both. Furthermore, Monday brought with it some detail on the Braves offseason intentions from Ken Rosenthal.

Shawn Coleman discusses the latest on the Daily Hammer Podcast:

Though Michael Harris II won the award, both Harris II and Strider should be celebrated

The latest reminder of how the emergence of Strider and Harris II makes the Braves future so much more exciting

Though it is stating the obvious, the Braves are not trading Ronald Acuna Jr.

As of Now, outside of a Dansby Swanson reunion, Braves unlikely to make a major move

