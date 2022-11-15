Dansby Swanson rejects qualifying offer

As expected, Dansby Swanson was among the players that rejected the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. In Swanson’s case, it was merely a procedural move as he will land a multi-year deal through free agency. By issuing a qualifying offer to Swanson, the Atlanta Braves ensure that they will receive draft pick compensation should Swanson sign elsewhere.

In a somewhat rare occurrence, a couple of players did accept qualifying offers. Rangers’ starter Martin Perez elected to take the offer to stay in Texas. Also, outfielder Joc Pederson accepted the deal to remain in San Francisco. There was thought that Dodgers lefty Tyler Anderson might take the qualifying offer, but he elected to sign a multi-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Players that accepted the qualifying offer:

Martin Perez - Rangers

Joc Pederson - Giants

Players who rejected the qualifying offer: