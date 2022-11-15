Manager of the Year / Hot Stove open thread

The winners of the Manager of the Year Awards will be announced Tuesday night at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is a finalist for the award in the NL along with the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts and Mets skipper Buck Showalter. We made our picks for the award earlier today, but let us know what you think in the comments below.
Manager of the Year Award Announcement
Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: MLB Network
Here are the notable headlines for the Braves and Major League Baseball for Tuesday:
- Atlanta added Darius Vines, Roddery Munoz and Braden Shewmake to the 40-man roster Tuesday ahead of the deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta designated Silvino Bracho, Guillermo Heredia and William Woods for assignment.
- Dansby Swanson was among the players that rejected the qualifying offer by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. The move was merely procedural as Swanson will land a multi-year deal in free agency. The Braves will receive draft pick compensation should he elect to sign elsewhere. Rangers starter Martin Perez and Giants outfielder Joc Peterson were the only players to accept the qualifying offer.
- There was thought that left-hander Tyler Anderson might accept the qualifying offer from the Dodgers. However, he rejected it and immediately signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
- Anthony Rizzo rejected a qualifying offer from the Yankees and then agreed to a two-year deal to return that includes a club option for a third season.
We’ll close with this. There is no better sound than Ronald Acuña Jr. launching home runs.
Ronnie's offseason BP sessions are always cause for celebration— Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) November 15, 2022
( : @ronaldacunajr24 IG) pic.twitter.com/A24iU4z69k
Loading comments...