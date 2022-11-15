 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves acquire Dennis Santana from Texas for cash considerations

Jackson Stephens was designated for assignment to open up a roster spot.

New York Yankees v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

It is turning into a busy Tuesday for the Atlanta Braves. In addition to adding three prospects to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft, the Braves announced that they have acquired right-hander Dennis Santana from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta designated reliever Jackson Stephens for assignment.

Santana appeared in 63 games for the Rangers in 2022 posting a 5.22 ERA and a 3.35 FIP in 58 2/3 innings. He relies on a sinker/slider combo and has done a good job in his career of limiting hard contact. He has appeared in 134 games during his MLB career and has a 5.12 ERA and a 4.15 FIP in 139 career innings.

Stephens filled a variety of roles with the Braves in 2022, but operated mostly as a multi-inning option in mop up situations. He put together a solid season posing a 3.69 ERA and a 3.54 FIP in 53 2/3 innings.

