Braves acquire Dennis Santana from Texas for cash considerations

It is turning into a busy Tuesday for the Atlanta Braves. In addition to adding three prospects to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft, the Braves announced that they have acquired right-hander Dennis Santana from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta designated reliever Jackson Stephens for assignment.

The #Braves today acquired RHP Dennis Santana from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash, while designating RHP Jackson Stephens for assignment. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 15, 2022

Santana appeared in 63 games for the Rangers in 2022 posting a 5.22 ERA and a 3.35 FIP in 58 2/3 innings. He relies on a sinker/slider combo and has done a good job in his career of limiting hard contact. He has appeared in 134 games during his MLB career and has a 5.12 ERA and a 4.15 FIP in 139 career innings.

Stephens filled a variety of roles with the Braves in 2022, but operated mostly as a multi-inning option in mop up situations. He put together a solid season posing a 3.69 ERA and a 3.54 FIP in 53 2/3 innings.