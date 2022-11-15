Buck Showalter wins Manager of the Year Award, Brian Snitker finishes third

BBWAA Awards week continued Tuesday with the announcement of the winners of the Manager of the Year Awards for the American and National League. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker was a finalist, but came up short finishing third behind the winner Buck Showalter and runner up Dave Roberts.

It was a tight race with Showalter and Roberts both finishing with eight first-place votes. Snitker received seven and was just two points behind Roberts for second place. Showalter took over a Mets team that while talented, had floundered in recent seasons and helped guide them to a 101 win season, a return to the playoffs and a runner-up finish in the NL East.

Snitker helped guide the Braves to a fifth straight division title in 2022 despite spending the first two months of the season under .500. Atlanta trailed the Mets by as much as 10.5 games, but ran them down going 78-34 from June 1 through the end of the regular season to post a 101 win season which was the most wins in a single season under Snitker.

Cleveland’s Terry Francona edged out Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde to take home the award in the American League. Francona received 17 of 30 first place votes.