Braves News: Dennis Santana to Atlanta, Dansby Swanson rejects QO, and more

After a few early-morning additions to the 40-man roster, the Atlanta Braves swapped RHP Dennis Santana of the Texas Rangers for cash considerations. The 26-year-old has appeared in 134 big-league games. He posts a career 5.12 ERA across 139 frames.

Santana put together a subpar 2022 season. He ended the season with a 3-8 record and a 5.22 ERA. His only career start came in September 2022 as the Rangers took on the Boston Red Sox in a bullpen game. He tossed two innings of one-run ball and found himself back in the bullpen for the remainder of the season.

Official: The Braves acquired righty Dennis Santana from the Rangers for cash. Atlanta designated Jackson Stephens for assignment, continuing its slew of moves today.



The Braves and Rangers have made two trades in six days. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) November 15, 2022

To clear a spot on the active roster, the Braves designated right-hander Jackson Stephens for assignment. Stephens suited up for the Braves 39 times in 2022 and collected two saves in three opportunities.

Braves News:

As expected, Dansby Swanson rejected the qualifying offer and will seek a multi-year contract.

The Braves selected Darius Vines, Robbery Munoz, and Braden Shewmake onto the major league roster and designated three players for assignment.

New York Mets’ Buck Showalter brought home BBWAA’s Manager of the Year honor. Brian Snitker finished third for the award.

There are quite a few prospects who will not be protected from the Rule 5 Draft after Tuesday’s roster moves.

Jay Jackson and Alan Rangel’s seasons in review.

Anthony Rizzo and Justin Verlander are included in the list of potentially overrated MLB free agents.

MLB News:

The Los Angeles Angels and LHP Tyler Anderson are in agreement on a three-year, $39M deal. Anderson originally received the one-year, $19.65M qualifying offer.

The New York Yankees will see the return of 1B Anthony Rizzo on a two-year deal with a club option in the third year. Rizzo will make up to $51M.

The San Diego Padres are reportedly in agreement with RHP Nick Martinez. Martinez and the Padres are closing in on a three-year deal, pending a physical.

Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants and Martin Perez of the Texas Rangers were the only two players to accept the qualifying offer. The remaining dozen rejected the offer from their respective teams.

The Tampa Bay Rays sent INF Brett Wisely to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for a minor league outfielder. Since his contract has already been selected by the Giants, Wisely will not be eligible for the Rule 5 Draft.

The Miami Marlins will acquire reliever JT Chargois and INF Xavier Edwards from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for two prospects.