Cy Young Award / Hot Stove open thread

The winners of the Cy Young Awards will be announced Wednesday night at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. Braves lefty Max Fried is a finalist for the award in the NL along with the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara and the Dodgers’ Julio Urias. We made our picks for the award earlier today, but let us know what you think in the comments below.

Cy Young Award Announcement

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Here are the notable headlines around Major League Baseball for Wednesday:

The Toronto Blue Jays traded outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners Wednesday in exchange for reliever Erik Swanson and prospect Adam Macko.

Bryce Harper will undergo elbow surgery next week to repair his damaged ulnar collateral ligament. It is unknown whether he will need full blown Tommy John surgery or a brace procedure. That determination will come during surgery and a timeline for his return won’t be determined until after the procedure.

Justin Verlander is reportedly looking for a deal similar to the three-year, $130 million deal that Max Scherzer signed with the Mets.