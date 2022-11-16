Sandy Alcantara wins Cy Young Award, Max Fried finishes second

Awards week continued Wednesday night with the announcement of the winners of the Cy Young Awards for the 2022 season. Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara took home the award in the National League over Braves left-hander Max Fried and the Dodgers’ Julio Urias.

Alcantara received all 30 first-place votes. Max Fried finished second in the voting.

Alcantara winning isn’t a surprise given that he was a workhorse for the Marlins piling up 228 2/3 innings to go along with six complete games. He posted a 2.28 ERA, a 2.99 FIP, 207 strikeouts and put up 5.7 fWAR which was the most among the three finalists.

Fried turned in another stellar season for the Braves while posting career high marks in innings pitched (185.1) and fWAR (5.0). His 2.48 ERA was his best over a full season and his 2.70 FIP was also a career-best. He ranked third in the NL in ERA and FIP. Atlanta hasn’t had a Cy Young Award winner since Tom Glavine in 1998.

Kyle Wright finished 10th in the voting receiving one fourth place and one fifth place vote.