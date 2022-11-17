Braves News: Potential trades, Cy Young results, more

The Mariners decided they needed another outfielder, as they are likely to trade away Jesse Winker, so they traded a good reliever with a few years of team control and a prospect for one year of Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays.

Meanwhile, the end-of-season awards process continues to discredit itself. Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcantara were each unanimously selected as their respective league’s Cy Young winner. Each of them had perfectly reasonable cases to win the award, but so did Shohei Ohtani and Kevin Gausman on the AL side and Aaron Nola and Carlos Rodon on the NL side, three of whom weren’t even selected as finalists for the award, and with Gausman finishing tied for ninth on the AL side and only garnering one fifth place vote. That not a single voter gave a first place vote to some very strong competitors for the award displays a problematic level of groupthink within the voting and further illustrates the issues that these end-of-season awards have, even as they have a major impact on the amount of money that certain players make according to the new CBA. Meanwhile Braves’ rookie Spencer Strider (8th in MLB by pitching fWAR) did not receive a single vote, while Cardinals’ reliever Ryan Helsley got a vote and arguably the Dodgers’ third best pitcher, Luis Urias was the only Dodger receiving a vote and was a finalist.

Braves News

I took a look at some potential trade targets at the shortstop position.

Max Fried finished second in NL Cy Young voting behind Sandy Alcantara.

The staff wrote about who each of us thought should have won the Cy Young.

Stephen looked back on what could be Dansby Swanson’s last season in Atlanta.

Eric examined Drew Lugbauer’s season down on the farm.

Garrett and Eric posted a new episode of Road to Atlanta.

MLB News

The Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners.

Justin Verlander was unanimously voted the AL Cy Young winner.

The Rockies avoided arbitration with Dinelson Lamet.

The Orix Buffaloes in Japan are reportedly likely to post the talented offensive outfielder Masataka Yoshida.

Astros owner Jim Crane, who has reportedly been involving himself significantly in baseball decisions, said that he would likely wait until at least January to hire a GM.

After trading Hernandez, Toronto is reportedly interested in Brandon Nimmo.