MVP Award / Hot Stove open thread

BBWAA awards week will wrap up Thursday night with the announcement of the MVP Awards for the American and National Leagues. The announcement will take place at 6 p.m. ET live on MLB Network. The Braves don’t have a finalist for the award, but Austin Riley is expected to receive some down ballot votes. We made our picks for the award earlier today, but let us know what you think in the comments below.
MVP Award Announcement
Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: MLB Network
Here are the notable headlines around Major League Baseball for Thursday:
- Liberty Media is planning to split off the Braves into an independent, publicly-traded entity.
- With Wilson Contreras a free agent, the Cubs are reportedly showing interest in the position on the free agent market. Possibilities include, Christian Vazquez and Omar Narvaez.
- Jeff Conine is returning to the Marlins as a special assistant to owner Bruce Sherman.
