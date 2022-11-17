 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MVP Award / Hot Stove open thread

By Kris Willis
/ new
Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

BBWAA awards week will wrap up Thursday night with the announcement of the MVP Awards for the American and National Leagues. The announcement will take place at 6 p.m. ET live on MLB Network. The Braves don’t have a finalist for the award, but Austin Riley is expected to receive some down ballot votes. We made our picks for the award earlier today, but let us know what you think in the comments below.

MVP Award Announcement

Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: MLB Network

Here are the notable headlines around Major League Baseball for Thursday:

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power