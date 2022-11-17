MVP Award / Hot Stove open thread

BBWAA awards week will wrap up Thursday night with the announcement of the MVP Awards for the American and National Leagues. The announcement will take place at 6 p.m. ET live on MLB Network. The Braves don’t have a finalist for the award, but Austin Riley is expected to receive some down ballot votes. We made our picks for the award earlier today, but let us know what you think in the comments below.

MVP Award Announcement

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

